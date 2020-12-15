Listen Live

They Name the Snow Plow Trucks in Scotland

The Scot's clearly know how to have fun

By Darryl on the Drive

Here’s an idea that needs to happen in Simcoe County!

Snow plow drivers in Scotland don’t respond to their own name over the radio, they use hilarious names specifically for the trucks instead.

Local residents can also tracks where trucks are like, “For Your Ice Only” on this active plows map.

Check out the full list Scottish snow plow names…

