Things That Instantly Put Us In A Better Mood
What little thing makes you instantly happy?
Most days, we’re just trying to survive. You’re already exhausted by 9am after getting the kids up, fed , lunches made and ready for school. So when a little simple thing comes your way and makes you smile- treasure it; because it doesn’t happen very often.
A new survey by the US Highbush Blueberry Council found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. They are:
1. Finding money in your pocket you didn’t now you had, 58% say it helps.
2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.
3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.
4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.
5. Petting a dog, 48%.
6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.
7. Realizing it’s a sunny day, 46%.
8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.
9. Getting a long hug, 42%.
10. Seeing a friend you haven’t seen in a long time, 42%.