Most days, we’re just trying to survive. You’re already exhausted by 9am after getting the kids up, fed , lunches made and ready for school. So when a little simple thing comes your way and makes you smile- treasure it; because it doesn’t happen very often.

A new survey by the US Highbush Blueberry Council found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. They are:

1. Finding money in your pocket you didn’t now you had, 58% say it helps.

2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5. Petting a dog, 48%.

6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7. Realizing it’s a sunny day, 46%.

8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9. Getting a long hug, 42%.

10. Seeing a friend you haven’t seen in a long time, 42%.

