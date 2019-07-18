Listen Live

Things That Instantly Put Us In A Better Mood

What little thing makes you instantly happy?

Most days, we’re just trying to survive.  You’re already exhausted by 9am after getting the kids up, fed , lunches made and ready for school.  So when a little simple thing comes your way and makes you smile- treasure it; because it doesn’t happen very often.

 

A new survey by the US Highbush Blueberry Council found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. They are:

 

1.  Finding money in your pocket you didn’t now you had, 58% say it helps.

 

2.  Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

 

3.  Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

 

4.  Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

 

5.  Petting a dog, 48%.

 

6.  Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

 

7.  Realizing it’s a sunny day, 46%.

 

8.  Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

 

9.  Getting a long hug, 42%.

 

10.  Seeing a friend you haven’t seen in a long time, 42%.

