Things We Miss Because They’ve Been Replaced By Technology!
Remember when video killed the radios star? Such a simple time!
Remember back when you could make someone a mixtape or a photo collage for Valentine’s Day? This year you’d have to make them a Spotify playlist or a Facebook photo memories video. And that’s really not the same.
A study by British Airways asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most.
Here are the top 10:
1. Making mixtapes.
2. Putting photos into albums.
3. Recording TV shows on your VCR.
4. Having printed photos around the house.
5. The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out.
6. Handwritten letters.
7. Sending love letters.
8. Sending postcards.
9. Having a penpal.
10. Buying CDs and having a CD collection.