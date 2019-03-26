Listen Live

Things We Miss Because They’ve Been Replaced By Technology!

Remember when video killed the radios star? Such a simple time!

By Kool Mornings

Remember back when you could make someone a mixtape or a photo collage for Valentine’s Day?  This year you’d have to make them a Spotify playlist or a Facebook photo memories video.  And that’s really not the same.

A study by British Airways asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most.

Here are the top 10:

 

1.  Making mixtapes.

 

2.  Putting photos into albums.

 

3.  Recording TV shows on your VCR.

 

4.  Having printed photos around the house.

 

5.  The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out.

 

6.  Handwritten letters.

 

7.  Sending love letters.

 

8.  Sending postcards.

 

9.  Having a penpal.

 

10.  Buying CDs and having a CD collection.

 

