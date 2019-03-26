Things We Miss Because They’ve Been Replaced By Technology!

Remember back when you could make someone a mixtape or a photo collage for Valentine’s Day? This year you’d have to make them a Spotify playlist or a Facebook photo memories video. And that’s really not the same.

A study by British Airways asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most.

Here are the top 10:

1. Making mixtapes.

2. Putting photos into albums.

3. Recording TV shows on your VCR.

4. Having printed photos around the house.

5. The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out.

6. Handwritten letters.

7. Sending love letters.

8. Sending postcards.

9. Having a penpal.

10. Buying CDs and having a CD collection.