Things We Want In Our ‘Home Of The Future’

The Sun had a recent poll asking people to name the top high-tech features they’d love to have in their home, even if they’re not possible yet.

Here are ten we found interesting…

1. Windows that tint automatically. So you don’t have to use shades.

2. A smart heating system that adjusts automatically depending on how you use the room, and whether or not you’re in it.

3. Soundproof walls.

4. Lights that adjust automatically depending on the time of day.

5. Door locks that use your fingerprint.

6. A garage that charges your electric car just by parking on a giant pad.

7. An oven that allows different shelves to be at different temperatures at the same time.

8. A fridge that automatically orders things when you’re running out.

9. Showerheads with built-in Bluetooth that lets you make phone calls.

10. A hologram assistant that reminds you to do stuff.