THINGS YOU NEED TO STOP DOING AT GROCERY STORES

As this pandemic gets more intense, people are on edge and there is nowhere to go except to get food….

Working at a grocery store is no doubt stressful these days. Here’s what NOT to do…



Don’t bring your whole family to the story, come alone and once a week if you can

Although there is partitions separating you and the cashier, don’t get in an employee’s personal space.

Don’t ignore markers on the floor that are there to encourage social distancing…Also follow the arrows placed on the floor…

Don’t come to the story if you feel sick

Don’t talk to employees about the latest news reel or give them unsolicited advice on how to protect themselves

Don’t come to the store just to get out of the house

Don’t touch stuff you don’t intend to buy

Don’t complain about items being out of stock

Don’t complain to your cashier about having to touch the keypad to complete your transaction.

And if your store has set up special shopping hours for elderly, pregnant, or immunocompromised customers, don’t violate them.

More DO NOT’S