This 20-year Old Used Some GameStop Stock Profits to Buy Game Consoles for Children’s Hospital
I think it is important myself and others pay it forward
Hunter Kahn bought GameStop stock and cashed out before the stock plummeted again. He made around $30 000USD.
He decided to take some of that money to make a “humble donation of 6 Nintendo Switch consoles and games” to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
The Cornell University mechanical engineering student wrote on his Instagram:
“As a beneficiary of the recent events on Wall Street I think it is important that myself and others pay forward our good fortune. These events have highlighted a lot of corruption and with this transfer of power it is important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves.”
The GameStop stock story is interesting and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah made a video to explain it, à la Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Margot Robbie wasn’t available to explain this GameStop situation in a bathtub, so this is the best we could do. pic.twitter.com/Mw1dabmIzQ
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 28, 2021