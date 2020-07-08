This Actor Will Play Captain Hook for Disney’s Live Action ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

It appears, Jude Law will be growing a mustache and sacrificing a hand to play Captain Hook in Disney’s new live action ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ movie.

He’ll have some big shoes to fill. If we take a blast back to 1991, Dustin Hoffman so excellently played Captain Hook in the movie, ‘Hook.’

Peter Pan was played by, Robin Williams, but if you need a reminder of how good he was, take a look…

As for the new version of Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ it’s expected the release will go to theatres and not the Disney Plus streaming route.

Disney is on a roll with its most recent live action versions of both “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” grossing $1 billion at the global box office. Disney’s success with “Aladdin” was so good that the live-action film is going to have a sequel.