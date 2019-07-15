This Canadian Store is Offering a Discount if You Go Reusable

Have you gone “plastic-free” yet this month? If reducing the amount of single use plastic in our landfills isn’t enough of an incentive, to mark Plastic-Free July, Bulk Barn is offering a 20% discount on products that you purchase using a reusable bag or container until July 24th. The discount applies to regular priced products only. No other discount may be used.

You can use refillable containers any time you shop at BulkBarn. They will weigh your containers before you shop and then adjust the weight accordingly when they weigh your purchased.

So, stock up now and get a discount until July 24th. You may not want to go back to using the little plastic bags.

Get all the details on this deal HERE.

Images: Bulk Barn