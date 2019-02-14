This Guys Wins Valentine’s Day By Inventing An Ever-Lasting Electronic Flower!

This guy built his wife a mechanical tulip that illuminates and glows with just a wave of a hand!

Jiří Praus is from the Czech Republic and created this master piece for his wife!

It’s done! Mechanical tulip as a present for my wife. When caressed it blooms into various colors. And will never fade. #freeform #jewelry #arduino pic.twitter.com/yDePeURXXd — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

These spider web effects were totally unplanned but incredible to look at. #mechflower pic.twitter.com/Cax0iw2PoQ — Jiří Praus (@jipraus) February 12, 2019

When you caress the “leaf” of the flower, it blooms in various colours, lighting up the room.

Jiří Praus does happen to have a store where he sells these amazing inventions, you can check it out here for next year.