This Is The Age We Start To Feel Old!

Are you past your prime?

They say that age is just a number, perhaps just a state of mind than the date on your birth certificate.

Although, according to a new survey, the average person starts feeling old at the age of 47 and starts worrying about age-related bodily changes around the age of 50.

In all, 65% say that growing old in general is among their top fears. When asked about specifics, nearly half say they’re mostly concerned about the mental declines that so often come with old age.

When it comes to our physical appearance, we’re not so worried. Only one in four are concerned about looking unattractive in old age.

More