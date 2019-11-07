This Is The Worst Thing You Can Do At A Holiday Party!

According to a new survey in the NY Post, the worst thing you can do at a party is, show up sick.

Heads up if you are heading to a party this season, if you don’t bring something- you will most likely not get invited back according to the survey. While showing up empty handed is super annoying, what’s worse is when guest show up sick.

Other annoying habits of party guests include:

Getting too drunk

Arriving too early

being the last one to leave

And asking for food or drinks that are not out

FUN FACTS:

A new survey reveals that party planning takes more money than you may think! The average party when you factor in food, drinks and decor will set you back about $1,422.65.

The survey found that this cost isn’t just associated with holiday parties… If you’re average, you will host about seven parties each year!

Why do we do this? According to the survey, 71% of party people are completely stressed out planning it.