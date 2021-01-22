‘This Is Us’ Delays New Episodes After COVID Surge Causes Production Setbacks

“This Is Us” will be delaying the premiere of new episodes for a couple of weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, tweeted the news prior to this week’s episode on Tuesday.

“No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks,” Fogelman wrote. “But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you’ll hang in there with us. Sorry!”

The hit series is set to resume airing new episodes on February 2nd. During the summer, the virus delayed the season five premiere until October 27th. After a seven-week hiatus in November, the drama returned for two new episodes on January 5th and 12th.

And while the pandemic has caused interruptions, the show’s writers have worked the outbreak into the storylines this season.