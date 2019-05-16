This Is What Happens To Your Brain On Less Than Six Hours Of Sleep!

Sleep experts recommend between seven and nine hours of sleep per night, not something achieved by most. If a good night’s sleep isn’t in your schedule there are a few things that you can do to help get you through your day completely sleep deprived!

They include, getting some sun, taking breaks to stretch and move around, drinking coffee, and try not to overdo it, and if possible, take a 20-minute nap.

But, just so you know- this is what happens to you when you don’t get enough sleep!

1. You get distracted more easily. Your brain constantly looks for distractions to keep you awake, which makes it harder to focus. So it might seem like you’re really prone to multi-tasking, when you really just need more sleep.

2. You’re more anxious. A study at Berkeley had volunteers go a full night with no sleep. And afterward, their anxiety levels were 30% higher than normal. For half of them, it was on par with having an anxiety disorder.

3. You have a shorter fuse. In a study last year, people who got an average of four-and-a-half hours of sleep were more likely to be annoyed by little things, like a barking dog. And a separate study found it also makes you less patient with your co-workers.

4. You take bigger risks. A study in 2017 had guys between 18 and 28 go a week on five hours of sleep a night. Then they put them in a scenario where they got to gamble. And they were much more likely to place high-risk bets.

Huffington Post