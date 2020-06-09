This Is What Parents And Kids May Face If And When School Starts Again!

The United Nations Children’s Fund reported that more than 1 billion students are out of school due to COVID-19, but more than 70 countries have announced plans to reopen. As of June 1, millions have returned to school.

UNICEF says, that schools should ONLY reopen if it’s safe! Going back to school will look very different for kids than in previous years.

The United Nations agency shared some measures that schools can take. They include:

• Staggering the start and close of the school day

• Staggering mealtimes

• Moving classes to temporary spaces or outdoors

• Holding school in shifts, to reduce class size

Teachers and school staff will have a tough job at hand- no pun intended! They will need to figure out how they can improve hand-washing, teaching their students how to cough and sneeze into their elbows, and physical distancing measures.

Staff at schools should also be trained on social distancing and best hygiene practices. Schools around the world have shown that teachers have adjusted to distance learning.

UNICEF explained that children would likely need support to catch up on their education when they head back to the classroom. Parents should be extra helpful at home by creating a routine around school and schoolwork.