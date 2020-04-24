This Modern CLASSIC Comedy is RETURNING For A COVID-19 Special!

If you loved the Office, the Good Place, and anything written by Michael Shur, good news.

Parks and Recreation is returning for ONE 30 minute special all in the name of charity!

The characters will deal with the pandemic, catching up with old friends, and social distancing!

The episode will raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund that keeps food banks going during these dire times.

Plus the parent and production companies behind the show are donating 500K towards Feeding America.

ICYMI: We're virtually coming together for "A Parks and Recreation Special" April 30 on @NBC!

This is literally so awesome.

Are you tuning in or what?