THIS PANDEMIC HAS BROUGHT FAMILIES CLOSER TOGETHER 

According to a new study, four out of five parents say that the lockdown had brought their family closer together.

The study found that extra time at home, with less distraction from school and extra-curricular activities has giving families more time to bond.

The study found that this pandemic has made people more thankful for the small pleasures in life.

The study also concluded that families are spending more time playing board games, doing puzzles and even reading together.

On the flip side of this happiness, a third of parents are allowing more TV and screen time. A quarter of parents have relaxed the rules with tablets, phones and gaming consoles.

Parents also say that they have a new found respect for teachers after having to home-school their kids.