This Thursday Watch The Disney Family Singalong

Ryan Seacrest will host the special, which is set to air April 16 at 8 p.m.

Families at home can gather sing along to their favorite Disney songs with their favorite celebrities.

The star-studded lineup includes John Stamos, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, and Amber Riley.

Next Thursday, join me and your friends at Disney for a magical night of karaoke! Be our guest as we singalong to classics from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, High School Musical, and more. It all starts at 8p ET on @ABCNetwork! #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/TOu0JV4f4i — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 10, 2020

An animated character will guide us to sing along with the lyrics on-screen to songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story” to more recent movies like “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.”