This Thursday Watch The Disney Family Singalong

Featuring songs from Toy Story, Moana and more

By Darryl on the Drive

Ryan Seacrest will host the special, which is set to air April 16 at 8 p.m.

Families at home can gather sing along to their favorite Disney songs with their favorite celebrities.

The star-studded lineup includes John Stamos, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, and Amber Riley.

An animated character will guide us to sing along with the lyrics on-screen to songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story” to more recent movies like “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.”

