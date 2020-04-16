This Weekend, Stream the Stage Production of The Phantom of the Opera for Free!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the man behind so many wonderful shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and many more. Lloyd Webber is currently working on a new musical, Cinderella.

Knowing that so many of us are missing out on live theatre right now, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sony have launched a new series to bring the stage to us!

The series on YouTube is called The Shows Must Go On and, every weekend, you can stream a different show for a limited time. Shows will be available starting Fridays at 3pm ET and will be available to stream on demand for 48 hours.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar have already been shown.

This Friday, April 17th and through the weekend, you can see the 2011 production of The Phantom of the Opera, performed and filmed at the Royal Albert Hall starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess.

Image: The Shows Must Go On/ Youtube.