Three Men And A Baby Remake Is Coming To Disney Plus Will Star Zac Efron!

If you were a kid of the 80s, this movie will forever be a staple in your VCR!

The original “Three Men and a Baby” starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as bachelors living a carefree lifestyle and sharing an apartment in New York City. The trio is forced to adjust to parenthood as an infant girl fathered by Danson’s character arrives at their doorstep.

The movie was a massive success with $240 million in the worldwide box office on an $11 million budget. A sequel was made, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” which grossed $71 million in 1990.