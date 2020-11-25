Three-Quarters Of People Are Tired Of 2020!

A new survey asked 2000 people how 2020 treated them and not surprisingly people are exhausted by feeling overwhelmed!

Of those living with someone, 46% are on the brink of losing it due to the lack of privacy during the quarantine.

The average respondent shared they only get nine hours of true alone time a week, but 8% even said they get no alone time at all.

Over half of people (55%) say they often struggle to find time for self-care routines. In fact, the average respondent only takes part in four self-care routines in a typical week.

Two in five respondents, however, may have found an effective self-care routine in CBD – with 11% using CBD daily and 28% opting to use it occasionally.