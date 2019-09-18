Three Ways To Make Your Home Healthier!

But indoor air is actually 2 to 5 times MORE polluted. That’s why opening your windows on nice days is a good idea, unless it’s allergy season when A/C is best.

Here are three more easy ways to make your home a little bit healthier.

1. Take your shoes off at the door.

The bottoms of our shoes have everything from E. coli to pesticides on them. So yes, you’ll be THOSE people who ask everyone to take their shoes off. But you’ll also be healthier, and you’ll vacuum less.

2. Filter your water.

It’s the safest option, even if you think your tap water’s fine. You never know what kind of chemicals and toxins are in there, especially if you have old pipes. So using a Brita or some other type of filter is a good idea.

3. Change your light bulbs, and pay attention to the colour temperature.



The right bulbs can create a more calming environment, which is good for your mental health. Lifehacker.com recently did a write-up on how to pick the best bulbs for every room. Basically, you want a color temperature around 2,700 Kelvin in bedrooms and living rooms. And in kitchens and bathrooms, a little higher, around 4,100 Kelvin.

