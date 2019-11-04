Three Words: Harry. Potter. BNB.

If you’re a HUGE Harry Potter fan, this is the destination for you.

The original home of Harry Potter from the films is now a cute little bed and breakfast! You can rest your broom and wand in this beautiful home in Suffolk, England.

This is where Harry got his scar and lost his parents. Bit of a bummer note there LOL!

Check out some of the pics below! Each morning you’ll be treated to a Full english breakfast and it’ll only run ya a 186 a night.

Would you do it?