Tiger King Season 2?

Tiger King could be back with even more drama from the Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin saga, according to documentary star John Reinke.

John was Joe’s right-hand man and says that Netflix filmed enough to produce some more shows.

‘There’s so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix has footage for two or three more episodes,’ John disclosed. ‘The network said they are going to be in touch with me about it. Reinke has claimed that new Netflix episodes will likely cover the drama of further arrests being made.

On top of potential further episodes, there’s also a film adaptation of Tiger King on the way. Tara Reid has confirmed she is in the running to play Carole Baskin alongside Nicolas Cage who will be taking on Joe Exotic – the most coveted role of the year.