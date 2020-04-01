Listen Live

TikTok Makes LOVE Happen, Even In A Quarantine!

To preface: I do not like this app BUT I love this story.

By Josh

Love conquers all, especially in a quarantine!

Check out this series of TikToks that went VIRAL on Twitter and the platform. All about Jeremy and Tori, a pair of strangers in New York who found a way to date, while in lockdown.

The whole thing is super cute:

 

So if you’re looking for love and are stuck inside, maybe try this approach?

