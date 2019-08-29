Tim Horton’s And Shawn Mendez Team Up To Put His Face On A Cup!

Starting today, fans can get their double double in a Tim’s coffee cup with his face on it, in a new campaign celebrating his Toronto roots.

Tim Hortons launched the campaign, titled Home is Where the Heart is, Wednesday with a video that shows Mendes driving to a Timmies in his hometown of Pickering, Ont., with a flashback depicting him as a little boy ordering a hot chocolate.

Shawn said in a statement;

“Tims has been a part of my life since before I can remember and I’m so proud to share my love for this Canadian tradition.”

📲 | Starting Friday, @TimHortons will have @ShawnMendes themed cups! Only available if you order a size small and at select locations! 🇨🇦 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/8vWvftI5M2 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) August 28, 2019

The limited edition cups are available with any small, medium or large hot beverage purchase at Tim Hortons locations across Canada, and will be sold until Sept. 6, or while supplies last. Reusable ceramic cups will also be sold at select locations in the Greater Toronto Area.