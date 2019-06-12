Tim Hortons Employees Are Sharing The “Stupidest” Orders They’ve Ever Received!

According to InsideTimmies.com about 15% of Canadian’s make a Tim’s stop daily in 3,500 locations across the country!

According to this website, Tim Horton’s serves up about 2 billion cups of coffee each year and of those coffees, 8 out of 10 are served up in Canada.

So with this being said, you can expect that some people order more than just coffee, and some requests are weird!

In a thread on Reddit, several Tim Horton’s employees have listed the “Stupidest” orders they’ve ever received.

Some stupid orders include:

A french vanilla with 4 sugars and an extra shot of caramel.

2. Extra large coffee with 10 luges and 6 cream..

3. Strawberry cream cheese on a Jalapeno bagel. large coffee 7 sweetener 5 cream

4. Raisin bagel with onions

5. (Charlie’s order) Plain wrap with ham and lettuce only

Check out the thread! Click here!