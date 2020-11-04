Tim Hortons Holiday Packaging Has Been Revealed!

That’s the theme this year at Tim Hortons, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

Tim Hortons has revealed their Holiday packaging for the 2020 Season! It will be available at all Tims locations beginning November 12th.

The designs feature a snow-white exterior with classic red and green ornaments, antlered Timbits, and a whimsical maple-leaf play on mistletoe. The packaging also has a section where guests can write who the hot beverage or baked goods are for. It’s a perfect sweet treat that you can give to a friend or family member this holiday season, according to the press release.