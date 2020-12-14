Tim Hortons New Christmas Commercial Has a Powerful Message
"We're all made of the same snow"
Tim Hortons is celebrating diversity and inclusion and the ability to find happiness in even the smallest things, like playing in the snow.
Building a snowman is the a Canadian tradition, especially during the very first snowfall of the season.
This commercial was shaped by the submissions of real Canadian individuals and families across the country, who shared ideas for snowpeople that reflect their history, heritage, culture and inclusivity.