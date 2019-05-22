Tim Horton’s Protein Omelette Bites! Have You Tried Them?

First we heard that Tim’s is offering three new sandwiches with Beyond Meat to its menu and now this!

Omelette Bites! They come in either Bacon & Cheese or Spinach & Egg White- both are delicious!

You can even mix and match the Omelette Bites if you want! But because they are a limited time offer- there is no nutritional information.

I’m sure they are better for you than some of the other delicious products that Tim Horton’s sells, but I’ve heard that these type of all egg products have fillers?

Either way- they are good!