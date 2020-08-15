Tim Horton’s Releases Grilled Donut Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe

Tim Horton’s has been sharing recipes on social media, so we can enjoy some tasty summer treats from Tim’s all from home!

So far, they’ve given us recipes for Dalgona Coffee, Iced Capp Ice Pops and now, we’ve got Grilled Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches.

You cut honey dip donuts in half, grill them, top one half with vanilla ice cream and fresh berries and then put the other half on top. Try it with coffee ice cream and chocolate shavings or with peaches, honey and basil.

What a sweet summer treat! Check out the video recipe here:

When life gives you donuts and ice cream, make Grilled Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches. 🍩🍦🥪 #HomeForTheSummer pic.twitter.com/8wXwjitIly — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) July 18, 2020

Here are their two previous recipes: