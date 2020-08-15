Listen Live

Tim Horton’s Releases Grilled Donut Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe

By Kool Eats

Tim Horton’s has been sharing recipes on social media, so we can enjoy some tasty summer treats from Tim’s all from home!

So far, they’ve given us recipes for Dalgona Coffee, Iced Capp Ice Pops and now, we’ve got Grilled Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches.

You cut honey dip donuts in half, grill them, top one half with vanilla ice cream and fresh berries and then put the other half on top. Try it with coffee ice cream and chocolate shavings or with peaches, honey and basil.

What a sweet summer treat! Check out the video recipe here:

Here are their two previous recipes:

Foam from home with a Tims Dalgona Coffee.

