Tim Hortons Releasing New Donut For Nova Scotia

Tim Hortons is launching a Nova Scotia Strong donut with 100 per cent of proceeds set to go to the Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund.

Tims, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon have teamed up to raise awareness for the campaign which will support those affected by the deadly shooting in Nova Scotia earlier this month.

A PSA video was recording and released! The message reads in part:

“As proud Nova Scotians, we are incredibly saddened by the tragedy that took place in our community. To show our support, we’ve partnered with Tim Hortons to give every Canadian a way to show theirs.” “Let’s show Nova Scotians how all Canadians stand with them.”

The sprinkled donut, with a special design will go on sale Wednesday Nationwide- provided owners have supplies available to make them.

The Nova Scotia Strong donut retails for $1.59 (prices will vary by region). The donut will be available until May 5th at participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada.