Tim Horton’s Rolls Out Their Loyalty Program This Week!
Finally!
As TimHortons.com explains, “Scan your card. Before each purchase, scan your digital or physical card.” Then, “Purchase 7 items. After every seven purchases, you can collect your reward.” And lastly, “Redeem your reward! Earn a free coffee, tea (any size) or baked good.” Keep in mind – ‘baked good’ does not include Timbits or bagels.
To sign up for the rewards program just go into your local Tim’s and pick up a physical card or download the Tim Horton’s App.
If you pick up a physical card, you’ll still have to register it online or through the app. And for a limited time, registering will get you an additional free reward on your first purchase of more than $1.50.”
Happy New Year! Here’s to 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ new opportunities to share a cup of Tims. ☕️🎆