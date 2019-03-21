Listen Live

Tim Horton’s Rolls Out Their Loyalty Program This Week!

Finally!

By Kool Eats

As TimHortons.com explains, “Scan your card.  Before each purchase, scan your digital or physical card.”  Then, “Purchase 7 items.  After every seven purchases, you can collect your reward.”  And lastly, “Redeem your reward! Earn a free coffee, tea (any size) or baked good.”  Keep in mind – ‘baked good’ does not include Timbits or bagels.

 

To sign up for the rewards program just go into your local Tim’s and pick up a physical card or download the Tim Horton’s App.

Introducing Tims Rewards™, a brand new loyalty program from Tim Hortons® available through the Tim Hortons mobile app or reusable loyalty card. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

If you pick up a physical card, you’ll still have to register it online or through the app.  And for a limited time, registering will get you an additional free reward on your first purchase of more than $1.50.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy New Year! Here’s to 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ new opportunities to share a cup of Tims. ☕️🎆

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons) on

Related posts

Guy Brings Raw Chicken To A Potluck, Salmonella Ensues

Cheese Tastes Better When Exposed To 90’s Hip-Hop!

Budweiser Is Going Into The Meat Business!