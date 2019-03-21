Tim Horton’s Rolls Out Their Loyalty Program This Week!

As TimHortons.com explains, “Scan your card. Before each purchase, scan your digital or physical card.” Then, “Purchase 7 items. After every seven purchases, you can collect your reward.” And lastly, “Redeem your reward! Earn a free coffee, tea (any size) or baked good.” Keep in mind – ‘baked good’ does not include Timbits or bagels.

To sign up for the rewards program just go into your local Tim’s and pick up a physical card or download the Tim Horton’s App.

If you pick up a physical card, you’ll still have to register it online or through the app. And for a limited time, registering will get you an additional free reward on your first purchase of more than $1.50.”