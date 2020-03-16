Tim Hortons Says As Of Tomorrow, March 17th- All Dining Rooms Will Be Closed

Spokesperson Sarah McConnell said in a statement on Monday,

“As Canada’s leading restaurant brand, we have a responsibility not only to serve guests, but to protect them during this uncertain time.”

Hi Jake, to contribute to social distancing that has been called for by public health officials, starting March 17, restaurants will focus on take-out, drive-thru and delivery service (where available) and will close all dining room seating until further notice. — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) March 16, 2020

Tim Hortons is the latest chain to enforce measures as the number of COVID-19 cases increase in Canada. Tim Horton’s is doing their part to encourage “social distancing” as this global pandemic continues to intensify.

Yesterday, Starbucks Canada announced it was removing all seating from its locations, but would still offer take-out and drive-though options.