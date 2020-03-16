Listen Live

Tim Hortons Says As Of Tomorrow, March 17th- All Dining Rooms Will Be Closed

Takeout, Drive-through and delivery will still be available.

By Kool Eats

Spokesperson Sarah McConnell said in a statement on Monday,

“As Canada’s leading restaurant brand, we have a responsibility not only to serve guests, but to protect them during this uncertain time.”

Tim Hortons is the latest chain to enforce measures as the number of COVID-19 cases increase in Canada.  Tim Horton’s is doing their part to encourage “social distancing” as this global pandemic continues to intensify.

Yesterday, Starbucks Canada announced it was removing all seating from its locations, but would still offer take-out and drive-though options.

