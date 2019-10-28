Tim Hortons Timbits Cereal

There are images popping up on social media, could this be real- Timbits cereal?

Narcity reached out to the people who may or may not be behind the cereal, but they declined to say anything about their sources.

The internet has been losing it over the possibility of this new breakfast cereal!

Twitter user Rob Turudic shared a photo of a Tim Hortons cereal box and said: “This is happening, folks.” According to Twitter, the photo was shared from Burlington, Ontario.

Narcity did find out that this Timbit cereal will be available in two flavours; Birthday Cake and Chocolate Glazed in the new year!