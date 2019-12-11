Time Magazine Is Set To Announce Its Person Of The Year!

The publication announced its top 10 contenders for It’s Person of The Year special edition! Now, the list has been cut to five people for the person who has most influenced the world in the past year. Time Magazine has announced a person each year since 1927.

The magazine will announcer its person of the year tomorrow!

The final five people are:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump

The Whistleblower

Greta Thunberg, climate change activist

The Hong Kong Protesters