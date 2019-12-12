Time Magazine Names Lizzo Entertainer Of The Year!

If you are unfamiliar with Lizzo, let us catch you up. She just twerked in a thong at a Lakers Game!

She is a body positive, don’t give an F, kinda gal. With her third album Cuz I Love You, released – she’s been jetting all around the world, slaying performances and reminding everyone to be kind to each other.

She’s leading the nominations for Gammy’s this year! After years of trying to hit mainstream- she’s done it and world can’t get enough of Lizzo with her Australian shows scheduled for January selling out in seconds…

TIME MAGAZINE