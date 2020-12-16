Times Square Ball Will Drop Without A Crowd For The First Time

The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Time Square usually draws over 1 million people, but for the first time, the square will be empty!

This year, people around the world will be able to watch the ball drop virtually over COVID-19 concerns.

The company that owns Time Square, has reportedly spent the last six months planning an alternative New Years’ Eve!

The event will be one that blends virtual and augmented experiences with live camera feeds. Most of all, it’s totally free to access.

People can download a free “NYE” app…On Dec. 31, both the app and site will air several live feeds of the ball drop in addition to typical broadcast events on television networks with roughly 10 vantage points positioned around Times Square, allowing users to customize their view.