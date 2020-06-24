Tina Fey Applauds NBC For Pulling Episodes Of ’30 Rock’ That Were Offensive

Tina asked the bosses over at NBC to removed episodes of ’30 Rock’, which featured actors in ‘race-changing make-up.”

There are four episodes that are no longer available for streaming at the request of Fey and creator Robert Carlock.

One of the four episodes pulled features guest star Jon Hamm donning blackface for a spoof of the racist radio and TV program Amos ‘n’ Andy.

Tina released a statement that reads:

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing make-up are best taken out of circulation.”

“I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for the pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honouring this request.”