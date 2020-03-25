Listen Live

Tito’s Vodka Is Making 24 Tons Of Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus Shortage

By Kool Mornings

A couple of weeks ago, the liquor brand advised people NOT to use their vodka as hand sanitizer.

Now, Titos is stepping up and is working on producing 24 tons of hand sanitizer to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak!

In the last several weeks, Purell and other brands of hand sanitizer have become virtually impossible to find as people have raided store shelves stocking up on disinfectant products.

 

After getting the go ahead from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade bureau, Tito’s disclosed they’ve begun “getting all the pieces in place” to make ethanol-based hand sanitizer.

 

“Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery,” the company said in a statement.

Tito’s now joins other distilleries and alcohol brands like who have since announced they would be producing hand sanitizer to address the shortage.

 

REMINDER:

If you are trying to make your own sanitizer, “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol.

How to make your own sanitizer

