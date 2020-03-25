Tito’s Vodka Is Making 24 Tons Of Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus Shortage

A couple of weeks ago, the liquor brand advised people NOT to use their vodka as hand sanitizer.

Now, Titos is stepping up and is working on producing 24 tons of hand sanitizer to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak!

In the last several weeks, Purell and other brands of hand sanitizer have become virtually impossible to find as people have raided store shelves stocking up on disinfectant products.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

After getting the go ahead from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade bureau, Tito’s disclosed they’ve begun “getting all the pieces in place” to make ethanol-based hand sanitizer.

“Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery,” the company said in a statement.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/OMwR6Oj28Q — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Tito’s now joins other distilleries and alcohol brands like who have since announced they would be producing hand sanitizer to address the shortage.

REMINDER:

If you are trying to make your own sanitizer, “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol.

