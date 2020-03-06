Tito’s Vodka Says Vodka Isn’t Hand Sanitizer!

For the record, if people just washed their hands like they’re suppose to and stop touching their faces- this situation can be avoided.

However; as concern spreads, and stores are selling out of Purell- people are making their own hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer is made of two parts 99 percent isopropyl alcohol and one part aloe vera gel.

If you want to try to make your own, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60 percent alcohol to be considered effective.

Tito’s vodka is reminding people, while they love people to buy and enjoy their product, the vodka isn’t a good substitute for hand sanitizer.

The company took to twitter with a statement that reads in part:

“Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40 percent alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the company said in a statement.

The company also took the opportunity to create a PSA reminding people how to wash your hands!

The company is trying to set the record straight after false info is circulating on social about the use of vodka as hand sanitizer.

Do-it-yourself hand sanitizer recipes: Vodka or rubbing alcohol

One posted on ThoughtCo.com by chemistry expert Anne Marie Helmenstine, requires two ingredients: isopropyl alcohol (99% rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel.

The ThoughtCo recipe calls for two-thirds of a cup of rubbing alcohol or ethanol and a third-cup of aloe vera gel. According to the reference site, essential oils can also be added to it.