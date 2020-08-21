TODAY IS THE ANNIVERSARY OF DIRTY DANCING!

On this day in 1987, somebody ‘put Baby in a corner’!

Dirty Dancing debuted 33 years ago! It was based on the real-life of screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein (who was also nicknamed ‘Baby’).

Despite their on-camera chemistry, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze hated each other. And that famous swimming scene in the lake was actually shot in October – when the water was just 40 degrees.

It won 2 Academy Awards and a Grammy for that song you won’t be able to get out your head now.