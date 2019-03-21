Today Is The First Full Day Of Spring.  What Are Our Spring Cleaning Habits!

A survey found that we love to clean…We all secretly have a little Danny Tanner in us!

Here are some of the findings…

1. The most common place to start your spring cleaning is in the bedroom. 48% of people in the survey said that’s where they’ll start.

2. 62% said they have at least one closet filled with stuff they’re not using. And 41% said they have stuff taking up space in their garage.

3. 34% said living with someone who’s tidy is very important to them.

4. One of the top things we’d like to accomplish is turning a room into a home office. 26% want to turn a cluttered space into a nice guest room.

5. The top things we think we can SELL when we spring clean are old electronics and clothes or shoes.

6. 70% of us feel a sense of accomplishment after we clean, 61% said they feel “de-stressed”, and 54% feel more relaxed in a clean space.