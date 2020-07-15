Tom Bergeron And Erin Andrews Will Not Return To “Dancing With The Stars’

28 seasons is enough, apparently!

Tom Bergeron will no longer be hosting “Dancing With the Stars.” Erin Andrews, his co-host since Season 18, has also left the show.

Bergeron made the announcement on Twitter on Monday night.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” he tweeted.

Tom has been there from the very start, co-hosting all 28 seasons from 2005 up to the present, spanning 15 years and nearly 450 episodes.

Tyra Banks has been named as the new host of “Dancing With The Stars…”