Tom Brady Splits His Pants During Charity Golf Game

“The Match: Champions for Charity” was an 18-hole round where the PGA and NFL stars are raising money for coronavirus relief efforts. Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning all a part of this event!

On top of standard play, the match featured one-off competitions, including nearest to the pin, one-club challenge, hole-in-one challenge and longest drive for amateurs among others.

And while Brady may be one of the greatest football players of all time, the jury is still out about his skills on the golf course- they aren’t the best. None-the-less, Brady was in good spirits all in the name of charity through the cheers, laughter and friendly heckling based on his golf skills.

The moment came after six holes of “complete struggle” for Brady, according to the PGA Tour.

The highlight of the day- when Brady bent over to reveal that he had split him pants!