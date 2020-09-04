Tom Cruise Rents Entire Cruise Ship To Keep Movie Crew Safe

Tom is trying to keep those working on the latest Mission Impossible movie safe and COVID-free.

Tom reportedly rented out two huge cruise liners from the Norwegian Cruise Line. The filming just shifted from the UK to Norway and to ensure social distancing and to prevent any further delays to the production the cast and crew will reside on the boats until the end of September at least!

This also allowed the cast and crew to be exempted from the Norwegian government’s 10-day quarantine when entering the country. Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set for release in November 2021.