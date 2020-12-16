Tom Cruise Slams Those On ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew Who Break COVID-19 Rules

The latest installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible 7, has seen huge delays since the start of the pandemic in March and Tom doesn’t want anymore.

According to reports, two crew members were seen standing too close to each other on set and Cruise went off!

Tom Cruise was caught on tape lashing out saying, “If I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone!”

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” Cruise is heard yelling in the audio. “Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother f—er. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

An audio-tape was leaked of Tom Cruise on the set of #MissionImpossible7 screaming at crew after COVID safety protocols were being broken. (via The Sun) pic.twitter.com/rTNl6p99vt

Cruise has been trying to keep the movie on schedule for a release date of November 2021.

To keep production going in September, Cruise’s production company rented out 2 ocean liners in Norway to keep the crew safe.