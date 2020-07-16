Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ Helmet, ‘Rocky’s’ Boxing Gloves Among Iconic Items Up For Auction

Los Angeles and London-based Prop Store, a well-known vendor for movie props and costumes founded in 1998 by collector and archivist Stephen Lane, will auction off more than 850 items for the first time ever.

Items include Robin Williams’ Peter Pan sword from “Hook,” Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ helmet and the jacket worn by Susan Sarandon in “Thelma & Louise.”

Due to the pandemic, the auction will take place virtually on August 27 and 28. It can be live-streamed and bid on from the comfort of your home. You can register now.

For the first time ever, Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is coming to Los Angeles.

Pre-order the auction catalog, take a peak at our exclusive preview gallery, and register today. Bidding begins July 27th.

Check out some of the other iconic items that’ll be up for grabs:

– The 11-foot model Nostromo spaceship from “Alien” will likely be auctioned off around $300k-$500k

– Alfred Hitchcock’s camera used to film the 1958 film “Vertigo” is expected to bring in anywhere between $50k-$70k

– Sylvester Stallone’s boxing gloves from “Rocky” for $12k-$16k

– Egon Spengler’s (Harold Ramis) “Ghostbusters II” uniform patch may be the most affordable thing on the list at $1,500 – $2,500

– The jacket that was worn by Louise (Susan Sarandon) in “Thelma & Louise” for $2,000-$3,000

– Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) yellow Cadillac Coupe de Ville from $45K-$55k and Cliff Booth’s (Brad Pitt) Blue Karmann Ghia from $20k-$30k. Both cars are from the Oscar-winning film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

– Ron Burgundy’s (Will Ferrell) blue suit from “Anchorman” for $3000-$5,000

And, of course, there is something for die-hard “Star Wars” fans.

Darth Vader’s promotional costume and helmet from “A New Hope” is up for grabs for anywhere between $150k-$250k. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) dueling lightsaber hilt is also available for $25-$35k.