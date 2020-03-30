Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Back Home In LA

Both Tom and Rita both tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia earlier this month. Tom was there working on an upcoming Elvis Presley film when he and his wife contracted the Coronavirus.

They did seek treatment in the hospital for flu-like symptoms before going into quarantine in a rental property!

Once they landed on American soil, Tom took to Twitter to tell fans that “home now and social distancing.”

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” he penned. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us.

“Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”