Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Become Official Greek Citizens

The prime minister of Greece has announced that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are officially Greek citizens, via a post on his Instagram page.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took to Instagram with an image of both actors posing with their passports alongside Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski.

View this post on Instagram @ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens! 🇬🇷👍 A post shared by Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kyriakos_) on Jul 25, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT



In December, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed an honorary naturalization order, giving Hanks, Wilson, and their three children Greek citizenship.

“Tom Hanks is a person who showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media,” Greek Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in a statement to CNN.

Last July, fires devastated Greece’s Attica region.

Hanks also “promotes Greece through his frequent visits during summer in Antiparos where he owns a property,” the minister continued.

Along with frequent visits and well wishes for the Greek people, Hanks and Wilson have produced a few movies based on the Greek community such as “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Mamma Mia!,” as well as both of their sequels.

Wilson was raised Greek Orthodox due to her mother’s Greek roots.