Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus
The couple is in Australia in isolation and being monitored
The much loved couple has tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, Tom announced on Twitter.
“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the statement reads. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2020
The Hanks’ say they will hold and isolate as long as public health and safety requires.