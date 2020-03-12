Listen Live

Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

The couple is in Australia in isolation and being monitored

By Dirt/Divas

The much loved couple has tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, Tom announced on Twitter.

 

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the statement reads. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

 

The Hanks’ say they will hold and isolate as long as public health and safety requires.

